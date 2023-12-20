Meghalaya witnesses significant reduction in maternal mortality rate: CM Sangma

Maternal Mortality Rate: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma asserted that the state has witnessed a significant decrease in the maternal mortality rate due to the proactive steps taken by his government in the healthcare sector.

“Meghalaya has seen a drastic reduction in maternal mortality rate from 200+ to 120, reflecting the transformative impact of technology on our healthcare sector. I envision a great future in showcasing how technology can revolutionize healthcare for the entire country.”

Speaking at an event here on Tuesday where he launched a state-of-the-art 10-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Sangma mentioned that several ICUs are being launched at certain locations, emphasising the aim to ensure optimal utility and reach even the most inaccessible regions.

“Our project aligns with the vision set five and a half years ago, prioritizing social sectors, with healthcare at the forefront,” he added.

State Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, said: “Meghalaya boasts a significant strength in our nursing fraternity. While there may be apprehension about artificial intelligence, today we witness how this technology strengthens our community, especially in healthcare.

"This initiative reflects Meghalaya’s commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of our citizens.” IANS/SP

