PM Modi condoles demise of Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh

New Delhi, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and Head of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh, who passed away a day earlier at the age of 82.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief."

The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia confirmed his death in a statement issued through the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Tuesday (local time).

The statement highlighted his leadership of the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta as well as the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

Sheikh Abdulaziz was born on November 30, 1943, in Makkah. He was orphaned at the age of seven but went on to memorise the Quran at an early age.