71st National Awards: ‘Vash’ receives the honour for Best Gujarati Film

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) The Gujarati supernatural thriller film ‘Vash’ was feted with the National Award for Best Gujarati Film at the ongoing ceremony of the 71st National Film Awards on Tuesday.

The director of the film, Krishnadev Yagnik received the honour from President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The film stars Hiten Kumar, Janki Bodiwala, Niilam Paanchal, and Hitu Kanodia in key roles. The story follows a family that encounters a mysterious man whose dark powers disrupt their lives, leading to a terrifying chain of events.

The film’s success also led to a Hindi remake, Shaitaan (2024), starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Jyotika, which brought wider attention to the original Gujarati film. The film also led to the sequel ‘Vash: Level 2’, which was released in cinemas recently.