Viable Pathway to Long-term, Sustainable Peace: PM Modi Welcomes Trump's Gaza Plan

New Delhi, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict, stating that it provides a pathway to "long-term and sustainable peace" for Palestine and Israel.

Trump has formally announced his 20-point peace plan to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza as he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House earlier in the day.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "We welcome President Donald J. Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region."

"We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace," he added.

India has consistently advocated for resolving the Israel-Gaza conflict and promoting peace and stability in the region.

While addressing the media along with the Israeli PM, Trump said if Hamas accepts the proposal, the hostages would be released and the war would end.

"Now it's time for Hamas to accept the terms of the plan that we've put forward today. I'm hearing Hamas wants to get this done," Trump said.

However, he warned that if Hamas rejects the plan, "Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas."

Netanyahu also announced his support for the peace plan, saying that it achieves Israel's "war aims" but also threatened to "finish the job" if Hamas does not agree.