One Month Into Ceasefire, Israel Continues ‘Silent Genocide’ in Gaza

A month after Hamas and Israeli officials signed off on a ceasefire deal, a leading human rights group warned that Israel is maintaining conditions in Gaza that “prevent any recovery from over 25 months of humanitarian catastrophe,” while the international community is largely silent about the continued killing and destruction in the exclave.

Despite the ceasefire deal that was brokered by the Trump administration, an average of eight Palestinians are still being killed per day as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to wage “aerial and artillery bombardment, gunfire, and the ongoing destruction of homes and buildings, particularly in the eastern areas of Khan Younis and Gaza City,” according to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.

The Government Media Office in Gaza reported Tuesday that Israel has violated the ceasefire agreement at least 282 times, as it’s claimed that Hamas has done the same by killing Israeli soldiers and failing to return the body of one of the captives who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

President Donald Trump has defended the IDF’s attacks in some cases, saying an attack on October 29 that killed 109 Palestinian people, including 52 children, was “retribution” for the killing of an Israeli soldier.