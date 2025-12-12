Why the Muslim Brotherhood Is Banned Across the World — But Not in India?

In its early years, the Muslim Brotherhood focused on education and social services. But by the 1930s and 1940s, it began taking a strong political role. An armed wing, formed in the early 1940s, was linked to bombings and political killings, which even the founder al-Banna struggled to control.

Governments across the Middle East have long viewed the Muslim Brotherhood as a threat because it can mobilise large numbers of supporters and influence political systems. The group insists it has renounced violence and now prefers political participation. However, many countries disagree.

Countries That Have Banned the Muslim Brotherhood

Many countries have banned the Muslim Brotherhood, citing national security concerns and fears of political instability. Egypt outlawed the group in 2013 after the military removed President Mohamed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood leader and the country’s first democratically elected president. Under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt has imprisoned most of the organisation’s top leaders, including Mohamed Badie, who is serving multiple life sentences for allegedly planning unrest.

Several other nations also classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation. These include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russia, and Syria. Jordan, which had tolerated the group for decades and where it enjoyed strong grassroots support, fully banned it in April 2025, shutting down its offices and seizing its assets.