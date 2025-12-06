Tiny Country with a Huge Pocket: How Qatar is Benefiting its Ally, the Muslim Brotherhood, by Successfully Continuing the Islamization of Western Universities Through Billion-Dollar Funding, New Study Reveals

According to reports from multiple media outlets and research groups, Qatar has been pouring not millions — but billions — of dollars into various Western universities. What initially appeared to be a routine investment has now been described by many officials as a “national crisis” due to the alleged hidden agenda behind the funding.

In a report exclusively shared with The Free Press, Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) co-founder Joel Finkelstein stated that the funding serves as a disguise to buy influence on “American campuses.” He said, “This isn’t just a financial issue — it’s a national security crisis.”

According to the NCRI report, donations from Qatar — one of the richest nations in the Arab League — have significantly increased in recent years. The report further noted that over two-thirds of Qatar’s donations, amounting to more than 2 billion dollars, were made to American universities between 2021 and 2024.

Back in 2019, Charles Asher Small, Executive Director of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), presented his study titled ‘Follow the Money’ at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). According to the study, the large-scale funding directed toward Western universities may have an ulterior motive.

It examined illicit funding provided by foreign governments and corporations that allegedly promote “anti-democratic and antisemitic ideologies.” These funds were also linked to “terror financing and terrorism.” The ISGAP findings claimed that a significant portion of this funding originates from the Middle East, particularly Qatar.

