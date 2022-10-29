Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander warns protesters: 'Today Is Last Day of Riots'

The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of demonstrating in the streets — a sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on unrest sweeping the country.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police last month, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

"Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots," Guards commander Hossein Salami said in some of the toughest language used in the crisis, which Iran's clerical leadership blames on its foreign enemies including Israel and the United States.