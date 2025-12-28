Israel Becomes First Nation to Recognize Somaliland—But Still Rejects Palestine

In a statement, Abdullahi said Israel’s recognition “represents a milestone in Somaliland’s long-standing pursuit of international legitimacy, reaffirming its historical, legal, and moral entitlement to statehood.”

However, a report from the Guardian suggested that Israel’s recognition of Somaliland has less to do with the self-determination of its people than with Israel’s military interests. It cited a November report from a prominent Israeli think tank, which argued that Somaliland could be used as a base of military operations against Yemen’s Houthis.

Somaliland, located in the horn of Africa just south of the Arabian Peninsula, already hosts an air base that the United Arab Emirates has used to conduct operations against the Yemeni militant group, which—until a “ceasefire” agreement was reached in October—launched regular attacks on Israel and its vessels in the Red Sea in what it said was an effort to pressure it to stop its genocidal military campaign in Gaza.

Egypt and Turkey condemned Israel’s agreement with Somaliland, saying, “This initiative by Israel, which aligns with its expansionist policy and its efforts to do everything to prevent the recognition of a Palestinian state, constitutes overt interference in Somalia’s domestic affairs.”

Foreign ministers for the two nations joined those of Somalia and neighboring Djibouti on a call following the development, where they called for the continued unity of Somalia as an institution and condemned Israel’s efforts “to displace the Palestinian people from their land.”

Adil Haque, a professor at Rutgers Law School, pointed out on social media that, in August, Netanyahu met with Somaliland’s leadership “offering recognition in exchange for helping Israel to illegally deport Palestinians from Gaza.”

Somaliland was one of many nations reportedly approached by Israel to warehouse Palestinians exiled from the strip permanently—others included Indonesia, Uganda, South Sudan, and Libya.