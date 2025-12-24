A Renowned Indian Writer And The Winner Of Jnanpith Award - Vinod Kumar Shukla, Passes Away At 88

Vinod Kumar Shukla's Writings Presented Common Man's Story

Shukla’s writings were known for their simplicity, sensitivity and unique writing styles that maintained the story close to reality. His first work: “Lagbhag Jai Hind”, a collection of poems was published in 1971. A release by the Bhartiya Jnanpith at the time of awarding him the prestigious award, stated that Vinod Kumar Shukla’s poems and stories presented the nuances of a common man’s life in simple language. It also stated that he was famous for trying numerous experiments in modern Hindi writing.

While receiving the Jnanpith Award, Shukla said that he had heard, seen and felt a lot in his life, but could only write a little. He mentioned that a lot remained to write, and he would continue writing as long as he was alive. Upon receiving the magnanimous Jnanpith Award, acknowledging his contributions in the field of Hindi Literature, he humorously remarked that the moment didn’t feel too sweet, as he was diabetic.

Shukla’s legendary career spanned over 5 decades, during which he wrote many novels, short stories, poems and essays. His prominent works include Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehtee Thi, Naukar Ki Kameez, Khilega To Dekhenge, Lagbhag Jai Hind, and Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega among others. He received the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award for his novel Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi in 1999. He was also awarded the PEN/Nabokov Award for Achievement in International Literature in 2023, becoming the first Indian writer to receive this international honour.

Vinod Kumar Shukla marked a crucial milestone in modern Hindi Literature. He didn’t create any superficial or extraordinary stories that praised a hero and displayed his acts of heroism. Rather, his creations focused on depicting the harsh realities of social life, bureaucracy and the burden common people face. The characters he produced displayed endurance, observation, patience and often achieving a brief moment of freedom that mostly remained out of their reach.

