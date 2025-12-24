“Does God Exist?” Debate Session at Constitution Club Sees Javed Akhtar and Mufti Shamail Nadwi Clash Over Faith, Free Will, Science, Evil, and Human Suffering in a Rare Philosophical Face-Off

On Science And Reasoning

Both the speakers were careful in presenting their arguments respectfully, avoiding shouting or disturbing each other. Javed Akhtar took the support of science to present his argument, explaining that science and reasoning is the main cause of development of this Earth, and human beings. He also said that religion and faith is not based on science and reasoning, it is based on the unquestionable belief that there is a higher power above us.

Mufti Shamail Nadwi said that religion does not stop science from evolution and development, rather it is an important tool for human civilization. However, he added that science, in all its vast knowledge, could only provide explanations for all physical phenomena present in the world. Science could not explain metaphysics, he said.

In the question and answer session, both speakers were asked important questions. A young fellow, studying at Aligarh Muslim University, where Javed Akhtar had also studied, asked a question referencing Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. He remarked the words of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, who said that one should look into the boundaries of one’s own mental understanding to find God, rather than defying his existence. Javed Akhtar replied that he couldn’t find God in his own mental boundaries.

A Professor from JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) asked Mufti Nadwi about the use of free will, that if God indeed gave free will to all, then anyone who is committing acts of terror is working within his own free will capacity, so how could God allow that? Mufti Nadwi replied by saying again, that God created free will so people could act in their own freedom. However, those who misuse their free will, will be punished, whereas those who put their free will to good use, will be rewarded.