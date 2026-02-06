Global Sumud Flotilla Announces Spring Mission to ‘Break the Illegal Blockade of Gaza’

Organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla—the largest-ever activist effort to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza by sea—said Thursday that they will launch a new and bigger mission next month to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian exclave, whose people have suffered from 28 months of genocidal Israeli war and siege.

Global Sumud Flotilla called its spring 2026 mission, which is scheduled to depart from Barcelona on March 29, “a historic escalation in civilian-led maritime action to break the illegal blockade of Gaza.”

“We are sailing again this year. This time, we’re sailing with more boats, and more activists... and we are determined to break this illegal siege on Gaza and show the world that the peace talks are not really peace talks, but the further colonization of Palestinian territories,” organizer Yasmin Acar told South African Broadcasting Corporation News Radio. “We will not stop until the siege is broken.”