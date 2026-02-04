Described as the greatest show on earth, Carnival will be celebrated in Trinidad and Tobago on February 16th and 17th. Carnival culture in the Indian diaspora is a vibrant expression of identity, blending Indian traditions with the festive spirit of the Caribbean and other global celebrations. Rooted in the history of indentured labourers who migrated to countries such as Trinidad, Guyana and Mauritius, Indian communities have contributed to the evolution of Carnival through music, masquerades and elaborate costumes. Chutney and soca music, tassa drumming and Bollywood-inspired performances are integral to these celebrations, reflecting a fusion of Indian and local cultural elements. Today, Indian diaspora communities worldwide continue to resist as well as embrace Carnival as a space for creativity and cultural pride.

The following are excerpts from an Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre (ICC) Thought Leaders’ Forum (23/02/2025). The ZOOM program was chaired by Shakira Mohommed and moderated by Shalima Mohammed, both from Trinidad. There were (4) speakers in the program. BURTON SANKERALLI (of Trinidad) - A philosopher (specifically dhar-shanic), and theology graduate from the Catholic Seminary, he teaches philosophy, religion, and philosophy of religion at the Presbyterian St. Andrew’s Theological College in Trinidad. DR. SAT BALKARANSINGH (of Trinidad) - An economist, former senior public servant, playwright, choreographer, and performing artist specialising in dance, he is also an author of several books including one titled The Shaping of a Culture. PROFESSOR STEPHANIE LOU GEORGE (of the USA) - Affiliated with the Graduate Center at The City University of New York, she conducts multi-sited ethnographic research on music and sound in Guyana, New York City, and online.