Middle East Conflict Escalates as 52 Killed in Israeli Strike on Beirut After Hezbollah Missile Fire

Israel, on 2 March 2026, launched a wave of strikes on Lebanon’s capital Beirut after the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah fired rockets and drones toward Israeli targets, escalating tensions in a conflict that has rapidly spread across the Middle East.

The exchange marked the first time in more than a year that Hezbollah publicly claimed an attack on Israel. The Israeli military said it intercepted one projectile that crossed the border while others fell in open areas, reporting no injuries or damage.

Hezbollah said its strikes were carried out in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and for what it described as “repeated Israeli aggressions.”

The Israeli military responded with air and naval strikes targeting Hezbollah positions in Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon. According to Israeli officials, the strikes aimed at “Hezbollah command centers and weapons storage facilities in Beirut,” while additional attacks hit missile launch sites and other infrastructure linked to the group.

Lebanese authorities said the strikes killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 150. Explosions and fires were reported across Beirut. Roads near Beirut’s airport were filled with traffic as residents attempted to flee affected areas. Many families sought refuge in schools opened to accommodate displaced civilians.

A teacher from the suburb of Dahieh described the panic caused by the overnight bombardment. “The house was shaking around us,” she told the BBC. “I was with my daughter and I told her, ‘we are dying. There is no chance for survival.’”

The violence comes as the broader regional conflict intensifies following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February 2026. Tehran said the attack killed dozens of civilians and Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, prompting retaliatory missile and drone strikes by Iran and allied groups on US bases across the region. Countries struck by Iran include the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait among many others.