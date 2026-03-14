‘They Were All I Had’: Lebanese Father Buries Parents, 4 Daughters Killed by Israeli Bombing

A grieving Lebanese father said he buried his parents, four young daughters, and other relatives on Friday after they were killed by an Israeli airstrike—one of many that have wiped out families in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.

“I lost four of my children, four daughters, they were all I had,” the unidentified man—whose face and head were visibly injured from what he said was the same Israeli strike—told Al Jadeed TV, an independent Lebanese outlet. “Four daughters: Zainab, Zahraa, Maleeka, and Yasmine.”

“And my mother and father,” he added. “Praise be to God. God’s greatness is abundant.”

According to Al Jazeera, the man’s brother-in-law and nephew were also killed in the strike.

“The Israeli enemy says every day that it is targeting infrastructure,” he told the Qatar-based news network. “Is this the infrastructure?”

It was a devastating scene repeated in other parts of Lebanon, including the south, were a distraught mother on Friday reportedly buried five sons killed by Israeli bombing, and in the Ghobeiry neighborhood of central Beirut earlier this week, when an Israeli airstrike destroyed the home of the Hamdan family, reportedly killing father Ahmad Hamdan, his three daughters, and two grandchildren. As of Tuesday, Hamdan’s wife was missing beneath the rubble of their bombed-out home.

As in Gaza—where officials say that more than 2,700 families have been erased from the civil registry during Israel’s ongoing genocide and around 6,000 other families have only a single surviving member—entire Lebanese families have been wiped out by Israeli strikes since October 2023.

In one such strike on the Maronite Christian village of Aitou in October 2024, members of four generations of one family were killed, with 22 victims ranging in age from a 4-month-old infant to a 95-year-old great-grandmother.

More than 800,000 Lebanese have also been forcibly displaced by Israel’s assault and attendant evacuation orders. On Friday, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders in English, issued a statement highlighting the war’s impact on families.

“We are seeing a similarity to what we saw in the past two and a half years in Gaza: broad evacuation orders, constant displacement of thousands of families, and systematic bombing on densely populated areas,” said MSF Lebanon coordinator Lou Cormack. “After 15 months of a fragile ceasefire that failed to stop the violence in Lebanon, families are once again trapped between fleeing or facing bombs.”

Israel says it is attacking Lebanon to stop Hezbollah rocket and other attacks, which have killed dozens of Israeli civilians and wounded even more.