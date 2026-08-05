Even if Hamas Disarms, the Challenge in Gaza will be Accountability

International law in limbo

History suggests accountability will have to be central to any lasting agreement. In the former Yugoslavia, Rwanda and Northern Ireland, this has been a long, difficult process.

Israelis continue to live with the effects of 2023’s October 7 attacks. Gazans, meanwhile, have endured immense civilian suffering, large-scale destruction, displacement and loss of life.

Claims of war crimes and crimes against humanity have been directed at Hamas leaders and Israeli political and military officials.

The Gaza Peace Plan unveiled last year – the basis of this latest agreement – is particularly contentious because it appears to grant complete amnesty to Hamas leaders, precluding the possibility of accountability for alleged crimes under international law.

Surprisingly, there is no mention of amnesty for members of the Israeli Defence Forces or senior Israeli political leaders.

More broadly, the settlement is focused primarily on governance and security. But if questions of justice and accountability are sidelined, profound grievances will be left unresolved – which may ultimately undermine the prospects for lasting peace and meaningful reconciliation.

For many on both sides, the question is not simply how the conflict ends, but whether their suffering and trauma are acknowledged and justice is done. This also brings the role of the International Criminal Court (ICC) back into focus.

Its investigation into alleged crimes committed in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem began in 2014. In 2024, the court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif.

The ICC found reasonable grounds to believe that crimes within its jurisdiction may have been committed. That investigation continues, despite Israel’s objections to the court’s jurisdiction.

The latest developments are happening at the most fraught moment in the ICC’s history. Prosecutor Karim Khan’s removal following allegations of sexual misconduct has raised concerns about the credibility and legitimacy of the court just as the Palestine investigation attracts intense international scrutiny.

While the existing warrants remain in force, the controversy underscores a wider challenge for international criminal justice: how to preserve legitimacy and public confidence while navigating deeply fraught, politicised environments.

Indeed, the Trump administration recently expressed a desire to dismantle the ICC “brick by brick” – leaving questions about genuine legal accountability in limbo.