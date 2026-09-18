Houthi Advance Boosts Iran’s Leverage Over the US and Saudi Arabia – But May Cost Rebel Group Its Legitimacy Back in Yemen

It took just a few days for Houthi forces to seize most of Yemen’s Red Sea coast, including the shores of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial Red Sea maritime choke point.

The offensive started on Sept. 3, 2026, with a push to cut the strategically important road linking the city of Taiz to the port of Mokha. By Sept. 11, Mokha, the town of Dhubab and the island of Mayyun, in the mouth of the strait, were under Houthi control.

The Yemeni rebel group seized some 2,100 square miles of territory, forcing more than 100,000 people to flee, according to the U.N., with many making the risky journey to nearby Djibouti by boats.

It is the largest shift in the front lines of Yemen’s civil war since a U.N.-brokered truce froze them in April 2022.

Most of the coverage has interpreted the offensive as a new lever for Iran – a key ally of the Houthis – in its ongoing war with the United States, or a fresh threat to Saudi Arabia and global shipping.

Such framing is not wrong, but it is incomplete. The more consequential question, I believe, is what the offensive means for Yemen itself, and where it leaves both a civil war that had quietly stalemated for years and the Houthis’ own unresolved problem of legitimacy.

Why advance now?

Years of Yemeni civil strife entered a new phase in 2014 when Houthis seized the capital Sanaa from the increasingly unpopular government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

A decade of subsequent fighting between the rebel group and a Saudi-led coalition brought famine and destruction across the impoverished nation. But since 2022 the conflict has largely been stalled, with Houthis controlling much of the country’s northwest and the Saudi-backed forces remaining dominant in parts of the country’s south and east.

So why have the Houthis advanced now? The group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said it was triggered by years of Saudi aggression and blockade.

Such grievances are not invented. U.N. agencies have documented real, sustained damage from coalition restrictions on Yemen’s ports and airspace over the course of the civil war.

The Houthis also trace the latest round of fighting to a July 13 strike on the Sanaa airport’s runway by Yemeni government forces with Saudi backing. That attack forced an Iranian aircraft carrying officers of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to turn back.

The Houthis declared their ceasefire with Saudi Arabia over that day, struck the airport of the Saudi city of Abha within hours and announced a naval blockade a week later. They then opened a missile campaign in early August, well before the ground offensive on Sept. 3.

But it is hard to read the Houthis’ sustained campaign and the landings on Bab el-Mandeb’s islands as simple payback for an airport strike. Rather, something more deliberate appears to have been in motion.

Another factor is Iran. Since Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz in March following the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, Saudi Arabia has routed crude oil through Bab el-Mandeb at roughly eight times the rate it did a year earlier.

Houthi control of that strait hands Iran a mirror-image choke point to the one it has over Hormuz. Indeed, Yemeni security sources say a senior Iranian commander, Abdul Reza Shahlai, was on the ground overseeing part of the latest operation in September.

There’s also a potential economic incentive for the Houthis. Since March, Tehran has been charging vessels up to US$2 million a ship for safe passage through Hormuz. The Houthis may likewise see economic leverage as a way to bolster a movement long battered by war.