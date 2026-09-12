Anthropic AI Misuse Report: Yemen-Based Weapons Group Used Claude AI to Develop Missile Guidance Software and Rockets

DAYS AFTER researcher Jacob Coxon resigned from Anthropic — the parent company behind artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Claude — citing the risks posed by AI, the company has revealed that several actors have tried to use its AI models to cause damage and make weapons. On Thursday, September 10, 2026, Anthropic released the Detecting and countering misuse of AI: September 2026, their “most detailed threat intelligence report to date,” revealing how Claude was misused by groups and individuals harboring malicious intent.

Anthropic researchers identified AI misuse between December 2025 and August 2026 involving a range of actors, including spyware providers, “politically motivated individuals” and state-backed groups engaged in spreading propaganda. The tech firm says that it had stopped attempts by these actors to misuse its AI models for activities including cyberattacks, surveillance, and research that could potentially contribute to the development of biological weapons.

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Yemen-Based Groups Used AI To Develop Weapons

Anthropic has identified a weapons engineering group based in Yemen operating in a Houthi controlled area that allegedly used its Claude AI model to develop guidance software for missiles and a guided rocket. In the Detecting and countering misuse of AI report, the tech firm said it had disrupted six operations across China, Russia, and Yemen in which individuals or groups tried to utilize Claude for developing weapons, collecting intelligence, or procurement activities.

Anthropic said the individuals involved repeatedly tried to bypass its safety safeguards while using the AI model. According to the company, the group used Claude Code “in place of human software engineers” to develop guidance, navigation and control software for flying vehicles.

No evidence was found that the group had successfully deployed a functional weapon, the Anthropic report said. However, it reportedly carried out an unsuccessful test launch of a guided rocket, after which they asked Claude to tell them “what went wrong.”

Anthropic Warns About AI-Enabled Cyberattacks

Anthropic warned that as AI models are starting to become increasingly advanced in their capabilities, carrying out complex cyberattacks requires fewer specialised skills. Even individuals working alone can now create threats that would have been difficult to achieve just a year ago, the tech company said in its report. It added that stronger safeguards had been introduced in its latest models to limit biological research that could also be used to develop weapons.

“The cases we share here aren't typical misuse, but rather examples of the most notable and novel threat activity we've identified to date,” Anthropic said in the Detecting and countering misuse of AI report, the third such report on AI misuse it has released since March 2025.