Tinder helping set 'Relationship Goals'

Dating app Tinder on Friday rolled out a new profile feature "Relationship Goals", which will help members signal what they are looking for.

The new feature has started to roll out globally to members starting on Friday in several countries and will be available to all members by January 5, 2023, said the company.

"Young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with. In fact, 72 per cent of Tinder members said they're looking for someone who knows what they want," Kyle Miller, Vice President of Core Product at Tinder said in a statement.