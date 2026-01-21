Getting Into Product Roles: Recruiter Expectations Explained

Product Management is a process that ensures product development goes smoothly, as well as strategic direction, and ensures it meets market needs and business goals without causing any major failures. In the agile way of working, product owners are the core responsible persons for increasing the product value by managing the product backlog and prioritizing tasks.

As per Scrum Alliance, Product Owner roles attract a high number of applications (averaging 70 per role), and a majority of companies (66%) report extreme difficulty in finding suitable candidates to fill these positions. This means employers value credible product owners from the market. So now you get excited about how to crack this role. In this article, you get guidance on how to land product roles that most recruiters look for.

Who is the Product Owner:

Product owners are the voice of the user inside the organization. Let’s consider the restaurant environment, the customers are the people who will eat there, and want delicious, affordable food. Suppose the chef & kitchen staff are considered as a development team, as they are experts in cooking. Here, the product owner is the head chef or restaurant owner who bridges the gap between the customer and the kitchen staff.

The Main Jobs of the Product Owner:

The following are the key responsibilities of the PO in the agile way of working.

Defines the Vision

Manages the Wish List (The Backlog)

Prioritization

Clarifies for the Team

Accepts the Work

A product owner is like the CEO of the product. They don’t just simply manage the team of developers; they are completely responsible for the product’s success through making smart decisions about what to build and in what order.

What is Product Backlog

The product backlog is a prioritized wish list or a to-do list for the entire product. It‘s a single list of everything that might be needed in the product, written from the user’s perspective.