Limit of Unlimited Data: Airtel Users Stunned After Claim of Restricted Hotspot on 5G Data Goes Viral, But What's the Truth?

Netizens React to the Airtel Hotspot Restriction

The viral screenshots triggered strong reactions from Airtel users online. Many pointed out that they regularly rely on mobile hotspots to connect laptops and tablets, especially while travelling or working remotely. Several users questioned how they would continue working if hotspot access was excluded from the Unlimited 5G benefit.

One user wrote "I use a laptop for my work, and I can't insert a SIM card into it. The only way to get internet on my laptop is by using my phone's hotspot. If even that isn't allowed, then how am I supposed to use the data on my PC?"

Others said they were considering switching to Reliance Jio because of the reported restriction, while some also shared their frustrations regarding Airtel's network performance. One user posted "Airtel plays with us. It automatically switches to 4G mode while in 5G. And when the 4G data gets exhausted, the unlimited 5G also doesn't work."

Another user sarcastically commented "Wait for another year. Then it will be like unlimited data is only to watch Modi ji's videos. If you watch RAGA's video, you'll be charged ₹10 per GB. And if you watch Kejriwal's video, your SIM will be blocked."

While the viral screenshots have raised concerns among users, Airtel's currently available terms and conditions do not explicitly mention any hotspot restriction. Until the company issues an official clarification, the matter remains unresolved. For users who frequently depend on hotspot connectivity for laptops and other devices, Airtel may eventually need to clarify whether its Unlimited 5G benefit is intended only for smartphone usage or also includes tethering across multiple devices.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)