Limit of Unlimited Data: Airtel Users Stunned After Claim of Restricted Hotspot on 5G Data Goes Viral, But What's the Truth?

A screenshot allegedly showing Airtel's terms and conditions claims Unlimited 5G data cannot be shared via mobile hotspot, triggering confusion and backlash online.
Airtel's currently available terms and conditions do not explicitly mention any hotspot restriction, and the company has not yet issued an official clarification.
Many Airtel customers say they rely on hotspot connectivity for work and travel, with some threatening to switch to rival telecom providers if the reported restriction is implemented.
A SCREENSHOT claiming to show the terms and conditions of Airtel's Unlimited 5G data offer has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread debate and public outrage. The viral posts claim that Airtel users with Unlimited 5G plans cannot share their 5G data through a mobile hotspot. While Airtel continues to advertise Unlimited 5G benefits for eligible prepaid and postpaid users, the circulating screenshots have created confusion over whether hotspot usage is actually restricted.
Airtel currently offers Unlimited 5G data to customers with compatible 5G smartphones and eligible prepaid or postpaid plans in Airtel 5G Plus coverage areas. Users can activate the benefit through the Airtel Thanks app, after which they receive unlimited 5G data in addition to the daily 4G data quota included in their plan. Unlike previous plans that only offered a fixed amount of daily 4G data, the Unlimited 5G benefit allows users to continue browsing on the 5G network without exhausting their daily quota.
The controversy began after screenshots allegedly showing Airtel's terms and conditions started circulating on X (formerly Twitter). The screenshots contain a clause stating "Sharing of Data where the customer has activated the Unlimited 5G Data shall not be allowed via mobile hotspots." This alleged restriction has angered many users who depend on their mobile data to connect laptops, tablets, and other devices through hotspot.
If such a restriction is enforced, users would not be able to share their Unlimited 5G data while tethering other devices. Instead, any data consumed through a hotspot would reportedly be deducted from the user's daily 4G data allowance associated with their recharge plan.
However, a review of Airtel's currently available terms and conditions does not clearly mention any such hotspot restriction. This has left users uncertain about whether the limitation actually exists or whether the viral screenshots refer to an older or unpublished version of the policy. Airtel has not officially clarified the issue so far.
Apart from the hotspot debate, Airtel already applies a 300GB monthly Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit to its Unlimited 5G offer. After crossing this threshold, the unlimited benefit may no longer be available during that billing cycle.
The viral screenshots triggered strong reactions from Airtel users online. Many pointed out that they regularly rely on mobile hotspots to connect laptops and tablets, especially while travelling or working remotely. Several users questioned how they would continue working if hotspot access was excluded from the Unlimited 5G benefit.
One user wrote "I use a laptop for my work, and I can't insert a SIM card into it. The only way to get internet on my laptop is by using my phone's hotspot. If even that isn't allowed, then how am I supposed to use the data on my PC?"
Others said they were considering switching to Reliance Jio because of the reported restriction, while some also shared their frustrations regarding Airtel's network performance. One user posted "Airtel plays with us. It automatically switches to 4G mode while in 5G. And when the 4G data gets exhausted, the unlimited 5G also doesn't work."
Another user sarcastically commented "Wait for another year. Then it will be like unlimited data is only to watch Modi ji's videos. If you watch RAGA's video, you'll be charged ₹10 per GB. And if you watch Kejriwal's video, your SIM will be blocked."
While the viral screenshots have raised concerns among users, Airtel's currently available terms and conditions do not explicitly mention any hotspot restriction. Until the company issues an official clarification, the matter remains unresolved. For users who frequently depend on hotspot connectivity for laptops and other devices, Airtel may eventually need to clarify whether its Unlimited 5G benefit is intended only for smartphone usage or also includes tethering across multiple devices.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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