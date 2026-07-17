Scientists Discover New "Orange-Lipped" Monkey Species Hidden in the Congo Basin

THE DIVERSITY OF FLORA AND FAUNA ON EARTH is unmatched. As of yet, over 8.7 million different species have been identified, though only about 2.2 million have been formally discovered and categorized to date. Yet, life continues to surprise, with scientists discovering new species every now and then. In one of the rarest discoveries in modern primatology, scientists have found a new monkey species hidden deep in the forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo: a black furred, “orange-lipped” monkey now scientifically known as “Colobus congoensis.” The primate was found in a remote region in the Congo Basin, and hitherto remained undocumented despite years of exploration in Central Africa.

The ‘discovery’ was made by a team of researchers and scientists from Florida Atlantic University, the Lukuru Wildlife Research Foundation, Yale University, the City University of New York, as well as Lomami National Park, Frankfurt Zoological Society. The international team of personnel conducted years of research to formally identify and document the new monkey species, and published their findings in the PLOS ONE journal.

The mysterious monkey was discovered in the remote intersection between the Lomami and Congo (Lualaba) rivers in east-central Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), one of Central Africa’s most biologically significant regions.

In the past 75 years, only four new African monkey species have been found, and now Likweli being the fifth. Researchers say that this new discovery is a reminder of the importance of conservation in a region that is under threat from hunting pressures and habitat loss.

What other features does the “orange-lipped” monkey have?

The monkey, known among local communities as “Likweli,” has one distinct identifying aspect: muted orange patches around its mouth, hence the term “orange-lipped monkey” given by scientists. The Likweli has a shiny black coat of fur with a glossy finish that catches light, long tail, and “spiky hair” at the top of its head. Additionally, the monkey has a “roaring” call that can be heard over long distances.

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Likweli is a primate of the Colobus genus, though it is different from other animals of its group as it has only four fingers and is smaller in size. Within the colobus genus, the Likweli are a much smaller species, sporting a white patch on their backside and orange patch around their mouth. Researchers say that it is not clear whether this new monkey species is a sub-species of an existing monkey, or a completely new species.