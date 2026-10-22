From Blank Mesh to Finished Model: A Beginner’s Guide to Texture Generation with Meshy

Beginners tend to make three kinds of mistakes:

Stretched or distorted textures caused by messy UV maps

Flat-looking surfaces because only a basic color map was applied

Time sink from painting every detail by hand

AI-assisted tools can reduce some of this work, which is why they appeal to hobbyists, indie developers, and artists building prototypes.

Step 1: Prepping Your Mesh

Before generating textures, make sure the model is ready. It does not need to be perfect, but a few basics help:

Clean topology. Remove stray vertices, duplicate faces, and loose geometry. Proper scale and orientation. Ensure that the model is in an upright orientation, with the right dimensions. Appropriate polygon density. Too many polygons can hurt performance, while too few may limit the form.

If you need to upload or move the model, use a supported format such as OBJ, FBX, or GLB. GLB is convenient because it can package geometry and material information in a single file.

Step 2: Define Your Desired Look

Texture generation with Meshy replaces part of the manual painting process with natural-language direction. A prompt such as “antique bronze statue with emerald patina” tells the system what material, condition, and style to pursue.

A few prompt tips for beginners:

Be specific about material. “Rough sandstone” is more useful than “nice rock.”

Name one style, such as realistic, stylized, hand-painted, or sci-fi.

Add condition words. Terms such as worn, polished, rusty, or mossy add useful character.

Stay focused. One clear material direction is better than a long list of conflicting ideas. If a text prompt is not enough, use a reference image when the workflow supports it to guide the color palette or style.

Step 3: Generate and Refine

After uploading the mesh and entering the prompt, generate a first result and treat it as a draft. Rotate the model to inspect seams, blurry areas, stretching, and inconsistent material details. If the result misses the goal, change one part of the prompt and generate another version. Small wording changes—such as replacing “metal” with “brushed aluminum”—can produce substantially different outputs.

Step 4: Know Your Texture Maps

A finished PBR material often uses several maps:

Base color (albedo): the main surface color

Normal map: fakes small bumps and grooves without extra geometry

Roughness: controls whether the surface appears glossy or matte

Metallic: identifies which parts of the material behave like metal

You do not need to master every map on the first day. The key is understanding that these maps work together to define how a surface responds to light.