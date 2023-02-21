Home Minister Amit Shah assures that Union Government is committed to the solution of Naga issue

"Whatever is needed, like budgetary allocations, more rights to the council, equal development, the new NDPP-BJP government would work on these matters. I want to tell the people of eastern Nagaland that solutions to your problems are not far away," he added.

The influential Naga body, ENPO, after getting an assurance from the Home Minister on February 4, withdrew its call to boycott the February 27 Assembly polls in support of its demand for a separate 'Frontier Nagaland' state.

Addressing an election rally in Nagaland's Mon town, Shah said that the next NDPP-BJP government in association with the Central government would resolve various Naga issues.

The NDPP-BJP is contesting the election to the 60-seat Nagaland assembly in a 40-20 seat-sharing formula.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Ministry are aware of Naga problems and the emotions of the Naga people and with all respect, all the issues will be dealt with," said Shah, who is the first Union Home Minister to visit the Mon district bordering Myanmar.

The Home Minister asserted that incidents of extremists' violence in the entire northeast region have gone down by 70 percent, and from the 60 percent areas of the northeast, the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act was withdrawn.

Criticizing the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah alleged the tendency of the party and its leaders to insult and indulge in mud-slinging against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.