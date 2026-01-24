Nagaland Integrates Drone Technology into Healthcare Delivery to Improve Emergency Response and Access

The official said that the collaboration aims to address critical challenges posed by Nagaland’s difficult terrain, remoteness, and limited accessibility by deploying drone technology for the delivery of emergency medical supplies, as well as for response during disease outbreaks and natural calamities.

The drone technology will also provide aerial support for vector control operations and enable geospatial mapping to facilitate informed planning and decision-making, he added.

Under the agreement, the NGISRSC will undertake drone operations, capacity building, data analysis, and ensure compliance with applicable regulatory frameworks, while the Department of Health & Family Welfare will provide the necessary logistical support, coordination, and deployment planning.