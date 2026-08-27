11 Gujarat Travellers Reported Missing, Uncontactable After Nepal Flash Floods; One Confirmed Safe

ELEVEN PEOPLE linked to Gujarat have been reported missing or uncontactable following the devastating flash floods in Nepal, with most of the cases involving pilgrims travelling on the Kailash Mansarovar route through Kerung, according to details issued by State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) and district emergency centres on Thursday, August 27, 2026.
The list includes three people linked to Ahmedabad, two to Anand, one to Rajkot and three to Surat, while one is an American citizen of Indian origin and another is an Australian citizen.
One person from Valsad, who was initially reported uncontactable, has since been confirmed safe in Nepal.
Among those reported missing are Ahmedabad residents Kinnari Patel and Mihir Patel, who were travelling with Richa Tours Pvt Ltd on the Kailash Mansarovar route via Kerung.
Their last contact with family members was reported on Wednesday morning. Another Ahmedabad resident, Ashokbhai Kapadi, was last contacted at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
From Anand, Bimalkumar Patel and Jaiminaben Patel were reported uncontactable while undertaking a Kailash Mansarovar yatra with Namaste Nepal Trekking and Research Hub. The two are listed as US citizens of Indian origin.
The SEOC has also received a report concerning Jay Kotecha, who was travelling along the Friendship Bridge-Bhote Koshi River corridor near the Rasuwagadhi-Kerung border.
He is a resident of Rajkot, although his family said he is based in Mumbai. Another traveller, Roma Intwala of Valsad, was initially reported missing but the district administration was informed that she was safe in Nepal.
Three people linked to Surat — Pareshbhai Patel, Jyotiben Patel and Minaxiben Ramani — have not been contactable for the past 24 hours. Pareshbhai and Jyotiben reside in the US, while Minaxiben resides in Mumbai.
The remaining cases include Dineshbhai Patel, an American citizen originally from Amreli, and Bhavinkumar Raval, an Australian citizen from Mahesana. Raval was travelling with a group of 26 people and was last contacted on Wednesday morning.
The reports come as Nepal continues a large-scale search and rescue operation after the flash floods swept through Rasuwa and neighbouring districts.
Nepal government figures cited on Thursday morning put the death toll at 165, with 826 people still unaccounted for, including 579 tourists.
Later reports put the toll considerably higher, with Nepal Police reporting 270 deaths as more bodies were recovered.
The floods were triggered by a glacial or ice-related collapse upstream of the Bhote Koshi system and severely damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure along the Nepal-Tibet border, complicating rescue operations.
Gujarat authorities have asked affected citizens and their families to use the designated state and district emergency helplines to provide or obtain information about travellers whose whereabouts remain unconfirmed.
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