Tuesday, January 19, 2021
India

Netaji’s Birthday To Be Celebrated As Parakran Diwas From Now

Netaji's birth anniversary to be celebrated as Parakram Diwas for coming years. IANS

The Ministry of Culture on Tuesday said that the government has decided to celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose that falls on January 23 as ‘Parakram Diwas’ from now on every year.

“To honor and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation. The government of India has decided to dedicate his birthday (January 23) every year as ‘Parakram Diwas’, to inspire people of this country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervor,” the Ministry of Culture said in the gazette.

The gazette said that the people of India fondly remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s unparalleled contribution to this great nation on his 125th birth anniversary.

“The Government of India has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji beginning from January 2021 in a befitting manner at the national and international level,” it said. The announcement assumes significance ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled later this year. Bose, a noted freedom fighter, had floated Azad Hind Fauj to fight for India’s independence. (IANS)

