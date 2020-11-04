Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness New Device to Sample Earwax Measures Stress Level
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

New Device to Sample Earwax Measures Stress Level

The device can be used at home without clinical supervision

0
Earwax
The researchers found that earwax samples yielded more cortisol than hair samples, and the new technique was the fastest and potentially cheapest method. Pinterest

A team of researchers has developed a novel device to sample earwax that can also measure levels of stress in your life, paving the way to monitor depression and stress-linked conditions.

According to researchers from University College London and King’s College London, the new device can be used at home without clinical supervision, facilitating medical check-ups while maintaining social distancing due to COVID-19.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

It may also have the potential to measure glucose or COVID-19 antibodies that accumulate in earwax, the team said in a paper published in the academic journal Heliyon.

“Cortisol sampling is notoriously difficult, as levels of the hormone can fluctuate, so a sample might not be an accurate reflection of a person’s chronic cortisol levels. Moreover, sampling methods themselves can induce stress and influence the results,” said lead researcher Dr. Andres Herane-Vives from King’s College London.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“But cortisol levels in earwax appear to be more stable, and with our new device, it’s easy to take a sample and get it tested quickly, cheaply and effectively”.

Cortisol has been considered as a possible biomarker, or objective biological measure, for depression, but researchers have been stymied by challenges in accurately measuring cortisol levels.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The most common technique is with hair samples, but they are more subject to short-term fluctuations in cortisol, and not everyone has enough hair for a reliable sample.

Earwax
The novel earwax self-sampling device is similar to a cotton swab, but with a brake that stops the swab from going too far into the ear and causing damage. Pixabay

It is also more time-consuming and expensive to analyze hair samples, compared to earwax, but until now there has not been a reliable and non-stressful method to sample earwax.

Earwax is well suited for home sampling, as samples can be sent to a lab by post without much risk of contamination.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: कथनी से ज़्यादा करनी पर ज़ोर देने वाले बने दो आदर्श ग्राम

The novel earwax self-sampling device is similar to a cotton swab, but with a brake that stops the swab from going too far into the ear and causing damage.

The tip is covered with a sponge of organic material, with a solution that has been tested to be the most effective and reliable at taking samples.

In their pilot study, Dr. Herane-Vives and a team brought in 37 study participants to test different cortisol sampling techniques.

Also Read: Influenza Risk to Kids and Pregnant Women in Pandemic: WHO

The researchers found that earwax samples yielded more cortisol than hair samples, and the new technique was the fastest and potentially cheapest method.

Dr. Herane-Vives said he is setting up a company, Trears, to bring his earwax sampling device to market, with support from the UCL Hatchery startup incubator. (IANS)

Previous articleAsian Hockey Federation To Conduct Another Education Workshops
Next articleRubbery Patch That Can Be Placed on Heart to Monitor

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

87% Indian Companies Plan to Increase Salaries in 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
After taking hard decisions in the second and third quarters of this year, Indian companies are looking up again to invest in talent as...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Women Frequently Diagnosed With Anxiety Than Men

NewsGram Desk - 0
Social and gender inequalities are common practice among health practitioners which have resulted in women being more frequently diagnosed with depression and anxiety than...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Rubbery Patch That Can Be Placed on Heart to Monitor

NewsGram Desk - 0
Move over smartwatches as researchers led by a mechanical engineer from the University of Houston have developed a patch made from fully rubbery electronics...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

87% Indian Companies Plan to Increase Salaries in 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After taking hard decisions in the second and third quarters of this year, Indian companies are looking up again to invest in talent as...
Read more

Women Frequently Diagnosed With Anxiety Than Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Social and gender inequalities are common practice among health practitioners which have resulted in women being more frequently diagnosed with depression and anxiety than...
Read more

Rubbery Patch That Can Be Placed on Heart to Monitor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Move over smartwatches as researchers led by a mechanical engineer from the University of Houston have developed a patch made from fully rubbery electronics...
Read more

New Device to Sample Earwax Measures Stress Level

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has developed a novel device to sample earwax that can also measure levels of stress in your life, paving the...
Read more

Asian Hockey Federation To Conduct Another Education Workshops

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct another set of online education workshops during the course of this month for Hockey India coaches, technical...
Read more

Shilpa Shetty Shares Her Fitness Mantra

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday shared a mantra to stay fit, positive, and increase self-confidence. The actress, who defies age with her fitness, took to her...
Read more

Delhi Government Removes Schemes On Approval To Standalone Restaurants

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Delhi government on Tuesday discontinued the voluntary scheme of granting approvals to standalone restaurants in the national capital in order to give relief...
Read more

Researchers Discover A High-Pressure Mineral In Lunar Meteorite

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of European researchers has discovered a new high-pressure mineral named donwilhelmsite in the lunar meteorite Oued Awlitis 001. This new mineral from the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada