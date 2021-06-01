Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Nick Vujicic’s Life Without Limbs

Nick’s life is the perfect illustration of what perseverance and dedication can accomplish. Instead of focusing on what one lacks, one should be grateful for what one has and make the best of it

Nick
According to him, disability is defined as something that prevents you from doing anything. And there isn't anything in his life that he hasn't discovered he can't accomplish.

By- Khushi Bisht

Motivational speakers are people with energizing personalities who provide amazing talks meant to inspire a wide audience. One such inspiring and well-known motivational speaker is Nick Vujicic who has influenced millions of people over the years.

Nick Vujicic, an Australian-American who was born without arms or legs, is now possibly the best speaker, New York Times best-selling author, businessman, and an inspiration to many. 

Nick overcame several challenges in his life, including the fact that he was born without any limbs. His struggle began shortly after his birth when his own mother declined to see or embrace the limbless baby, however she eventually accepted him claiming that God had a plan for him. 

He was bullied at school to the point that he was afraid for his life since he saw no point in it. His emotions of powerlessness and loneliness drove him to attempt suicide by drowning in the bathtub when he was just ten years old.

Nick
Nick began sharing his inspiring journey and experiences with others, and his following expanded to the point that he has given approximately 2,000 motivational talks worldwide. Wikimedia Commons

Nick, on the other hand, always maintained an upbeat attitude, which enabled him to overcome struggles, discover essential concepts, define his goal and transform problems into opportunities. In high school, things became a whole lot better. Nick was selected as the captain of his school (MacGregor State School). 

When he was 13, he injured his foot, which he used for swimming and writing, and it became a pivotal moment for the young lad who had struggled with loneliness for years. This incident taught him to be grateful for his strengths instead of concentrating on his limitations.

His unwavering faith lifted his spirits, took away all of his worries about his unknown future and gave him optimism and confidence. He was certain that God had a wonderful and meaningful plan for his life.

Nick has climbed over every stumbling block that life has thrown in his way up to this moment. According to him, disability is defined as something that prevents you from doing anything. And there isn’t anything in his life that he hasn’t discovered he can’t accomplish.

Nick
Nick Vujicic speaking in a church in Ehringshausen, Lahn-Dill-Kreis, Hesse, Germany. Wikimedia Commons

He began sharing his inspiring journey and experiences with others, and his following expanded to the point that he has given approximately 2,000 motivational talks throughout the world and authored four books. He believes that everyone experiences hardship at some point in their lives, but we should never give up hope.  

Father of four children and husband to his lovely and supporting wife, his mission is to encourage and empower the world with the knowledge that we can all rise above hardship and conquer any mental or emotional handicap. His inspiring talks and dynamic counseling sessions have given millions of individuals inspiration, hope, and the courage to conquer their difficulties.  

In addition to being a motivational speaker, Nick is a skydiver, swimmer, and surfer. He has competed all across the world, and his talks continue to inspire a million others.

Nick’s life is the perfect illustration of what perseverance and dedication can accomplish. Instead of focusing on what one lacks, one should be grateful for what one has and make the best of it.

