Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Jessica Cox: "First Woman To Fly An Airplane With Her Feet"
IndiaLead StoryWorld

Jessica Cox: “First Woman To Fly An Airplane With Her Feet”

Jessica, on the other hand, never let her condition be an impediment to her success. She discovered how to use her toes as hands at an early age

0
Jessica
Jessica became a licensed pilot after a grueling three years (2008), gaining the title of becoming the "first woman to fly an airplane using her feet." Twitter

By- Khushi Bisht

It’s absolutely incredible to see how successful people have their own distinct approach to problem-solving. They don’t let their courage waver in the face of adversity, which prevents numerous individuals from achieving their objectives. In this article, we will talk about one such successful person, Jessica Cox, the first armless pilot in aviation history.

Jessica was born without arms due to an unusual genetic disorder. Her parents and relatives were taken aback when they discovered their child didn’t have arms. They struggled to recognize the reality after receiving the shocking and unwelcome news and were deeply concerned for her future.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Jessica
Despite the fact that Jessica was born without arms, she has accomplished more than most people do in a lifetime. Wikimedia Commons

Jessica, on the other hand, never let her condition be an impediment to her success. She discovered how to use her toes as hands at an early age. Jessica’s parents never sought to keep her from participating in everyday tasks. She attended a public school rather than a special needs school.

Despite the fact that she grew up with prosthetic arms, she never felt at ease with them and liked to do everything with her feet instead. She never felt comfortable in them, so one day she decided not to wear her prosthetic arms and vowed to herself that she would never put them on again.

Jessica earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Arizona in 2005. She became an encouragement to many because of the hardships she overcame. She went on to become a professional motivational speaker after graduating from university. Jessica’s motivational speaking career arose from her realization that her words and experiences are a great source of inspiration and hope for many others.

Jessica
In addition to being a pilot, she is a black belt in taekwondo who has won several tournaments. Wikimedia Commons

She also chose to take flight lessons once she graduated from university in order to conquer her biggest fear, which was “FLYING.” As a youngster, she enjoyed swinging since it allowed her to have complete control over her surroundings and envision herself floating through the air. This sparked her interest and desire to pursue her dream of becoming a pilot. She realized that if she becomes a pilot, she would be capable of flying over everyone and have complete independence.

Her adventure to become a pilot began when a veteran fighter pilot named Robin Stoddard, gave her the opportunity to learn to fly an airplane. Jessica Cox, who had been apprehensive and frightened at first, was able to change her negative ideas into something wonderful. Despite her initial dread of flying, she overcame her apprehension and concentrated on obtaining her pilot’s license.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Child Prodigy: 14 Year Old Becomes the Youngest Pilot to Fly a Single-engine Plane

Jessica became a licensed pilot after a grueling three years (2008), gaining the title of becoming the “first woman to fly an airplane using her feet.” In addition to being a pilot, she is a third-degree black belt in taekwondo who has won several tournaments and is a certified scuba driver. She also plays the piano, drives a car, and is also a motivational speaker who tours the world, using her own story as an inspiration of what can be accomplished if one strives hard enough.

Jessica
Jessica takes a Tesla car for a spin with her feet. She tests the difference between driving with one pedal, cruise control, and autopilot. Wikimedia Commons

Despite the fact that Jessica was born without arms, she has accomplished more than most people do in a lifetime. Since she lacked arms, she became angry at times. She’d be perplexed as to why she didn’t have arms like the rest of her family. And it’s totally natural to have these feelings. Even the most strong and motivated people can, at times, feel this way. However, giving up is never a viable alternative. Don’t be afraid to face your fears. Jessica’s life exemplifies the importance of dreaming and striving hard to make those dreams come true, no matter what.

Previous articleStaying Fit And Active While Studying: Top Tips
Next articleWe Don’t Need Masks, Real Danger Comes From Farm Laws

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

The Early Favourites For The Derby

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Now that the Guineas Festival is over for another year, all eyes turn to Epsom and The Derby. The most prestigious of the...
Read more
Lead Story

How Past Elections Have Affected U.S Democracy

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Cecily Hilleary President Donald Trump is not the first candidate to contest the results of a U.S. presidential election. Allegations of voter fraud swirled around the 1960...
Read more
India

Introduction To Sri Ramana’s Life And Teachings

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Ramana Maharshi was a world-renowned guru from southern India who preached in the first half of the twentieth century. Ramana was a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,501FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Early Favourites For The Derby

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Now that the Guineas Festival is over for another year, all eyes turn to Epsom and The Derby. The most prestigious of the...
Read more

How Past Elections Have Affected U.S Democracy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Cecily Hilleary President Donald Trump is not the first candidate to contest the results of a U.S. presidential election. Allegations of voter fraud swirled around the 1960...
Read more

Introduction To Sri Ramana’s Life And Teachings

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Ramana Maharshi was a world-renowned guru from southern India who preached in the first half of the twentieth century. Ramana was a...
Read more

Painful Memories Forcing Yazidi Survivors Of IS To Commit Suicide

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Nisan Ahmado Driven by "unbearable" memories, the suicide rate among members of the Yazidi religious minority is increasing more than six years after the Islamic...
Read more

Age Is Only A Number When It Comes To Fashion

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you thought fashion on social media is just for millennials think again -- there are many "mature" individuals and couples in their seventies...
Read more

Graphic Travelogues: Great Stage For Comics, Food, Travel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Launched in 2020, 'Graphic Travelogues' proves to be a remarkable stage for comics and graphic novels portraying travel. Their culinary section is a trans-regional...
Read more

We Don’t Need Masks, Real Danger Comes From Farm Laws

India NewsGram Desk - 0
While the fatal second wave of Coronavirus sweeps across Delhi, the Singhu and Ghazipur borders have once again become a focal point for farmers...
Read more

Jessica Cox: “First Woman To Fly An Airplane With Her Feet”

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht It's absolutely incredible to see how successful people have their own distinct approach to problem-solving. They don't let their courage waver in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,501FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada