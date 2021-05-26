Jessica Cox: “First Woman To Fly An Airplane With Her Feet”

By- Khushi Bisht

It’s absolutely incredible to see how successful people have their own distinct approach to problem-solving. They don’t let their courage waver in the face of adversity, which prevents numerous individuals from achieving their objectives. In this article, we will talk about one such successful person, Jessica Cox, the first armless pilot in aviation history.

Jessica was born without arms due to an unusual genetic disorder. Her parents and relatives were taken aback when they discovered their child didn’t have arms. They struggled to recognize the reality after receiving the shocking and unwelcome news and were deeply concerned for her future.

Jessica, on the other hand, never let her condition be an impediment to her success. She discovered how to use her toes as hands at an early age. Jessica’s parents never sought to keep her from participating in everyday tasks. She attended a public school rather than a special needs school.

Despite the fact that she grew up with prosthetic arms, she never felt at ease with them and liked to do everything with her feet instead. She never felt comfortable in them, so one day she decided not to wear her prosthetic arms and vowed to herself that she would never put them on again.

Jessica earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Arizona in 2005. She became an encouragement to many because of the hardships she overcame. She went on to become a professional motivational speaker after graduating from university. Jessica’s motivational speaking career arose from her realization that her words and experiences are a great source of inspiration and hope for many others.

She also chose to take flight lessons once she graduated from university in order to conquer her biggest fear, which was “FLYING.” As a youngster, she enjoyed swinging since it allowed her to have complete control over her surroundings and envision herself floating through the air. This sparked her interest and desire to pursue her dream of becoming a pilot. She realized that if she becomes a pilot, she would be capable of flying over everyone and have complete independence.

Her adventure to become a pilot began when a veteran fighter pilot named Robin Stoddard, gave her the opportunity to learn to fly an airplane. Jessica Cox, who had been apprehensive and frightened at first, was able to change her negative ideas into something wonderful. Despite her initial dread of flying, she overcame her apprehension and concentrated on obtaining her pilot’s license.

Jessica became a licensed pilot after a grueling three years (2008), gaining the title of becoming the “first woman to fly an airplane using her feet.” In addition to being a pilot, she is a third-degree black belt in taekwondo who has won several tournaments and is a certified scuba driver. She also plays the piano, drives a car, and is also a motivational speaker who tours the world, using her own story as an inspiration of what can be accomplished if one strives hard enough.

Despite the fact that Jessica was born without arms, she has accomplished more than most people do in a lifetime. Since she lacked arms, she became angry at times. She’d be perplexed as to why she didn’t have arms like the rest of her family. And it’s totally natural to have these feelings. Even the most strong and motivated people can, at times, feel this way. However, giving up is never a viable alternative. Don’t be afraid to face your fears. Jessica’s life exemplifies the importance of dreaming and striving hard to make those dreams come true, no matter what.