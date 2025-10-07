On Valmiki Jayanti, K'taka BJP questions Cong govt over funds 'scam' in tribal board

Bengaluru, Oct 7: Karnataka BJP unit observed Valmiki Jayanti on Tuesday at the party headquarters 'Jagannath Bhavan' in Bengaluru and slammed the Congress government over allegedly indulging in misappropriation of funds in the Maharshi Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board.

BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra questioned the Congress-led government, saying, “While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gives long speeches about Scheduled Castes, how is the Congress party, which came to power using the names of backward communities, actually running the administration? Within a few months of coming to power, the Congress-led government misappropriated hundreds of crores in the Valmiki Corporation."

"Funds meant for Scheduled Castes, the youth of the community, and poor students were allegedly siphoned to Telangana and diverted into thousands of accounts," Vijayendra slammed.

Speaking at the Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti programme, Vijayendra described Maharshi Valmiki as the greatest poet who introduced India’s culture and heritage to the world.

He said that by composing the epic 'Ramayana' in such a beautiful manner, Maharshi Valmiki not only showcased the ideals of Lord Ram to India but also to the world.

He said, "The country’s pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently inaugurated the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The naming of the international airport there after Maharshi Valmiki is a matter of pride not only for Karnataka but for the entire nation."