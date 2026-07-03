From Tea Seller to Padma Shri Awardee: The Story of Prakash Rao, Who Founded a School for Slum Children in Cuttack by Selling Tea

INDIAN SOCIAL SERVICE WORKER D.PRAKASH RAO is remembered for his efforts to uplift underprivileged children in Cuttack, Odisha. Although he was a tea seller himself, Rao's journey in social service began with a simple act of kindness when a stranger donated blood to him. He later repaid the gesture by donating blood more than 200 times during his lifetime.

He owned a tea stall, and by donating a portion of his earnings to educate children from nearby slum communities, Prakash Rao became an example of how small efforts can bring about change in society. Prakash Rao passed away in 2021 after undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He is remembered as an icon who lived a simple life and dedicated himself to the betterment of young minds through his honest work.



Who was Prakash Rao?

Deverapalli Prakash Rao was a tea seller born in Cuttack, Odisha, on November 11, 1958. He was the son of D. Krishnamurthy, who worked for the British Army, and De Lakshmi. Rao was born into a simple family with no access to privilege or extravagance. He was married to Vijaylakshmi, who was a nurse at Sri Ramachandra Bhanj Hospital of Medicine. Together, the couple raised two daughters.

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In his younger years, Rao had to work at his father’s tea shop to support his family during financially difficult times. He shared in the short film Brewing Minds that he received a scholarship when he was in the fifth standard. At the age of 7, he began helping his father at the tea shop and even studied there during exam time despite his father’s disapproval. He said that his father believed in working rather than studying to earn a livelihood.

But little did he know that his livelihood through a tea stall would help educate several children from the slums of Cuttack. He operated a small tea stall in the Buxi Bazaar area of Cuttack, Odisha. Despite earning a modest income, Prakash Rao never strayed from his goal of providing education to the younger generation.

Prakash Rao's Contribution to Society

He started noticing the condition of underprivileged children from families struggling with unemployment, alcoholism, and other hardships. Rao decided to step in by saving a portion of his income from selling tea. Later, he founded a school named Asha O Ashwasana (Hope and Assurance).

At the school, children received free primary education from Classes 1 to 3, along with learning materials, nutritious food, and other essential support. According to the school's official website, it has provided education to 80 children from slum communities.

Apart from education, Prakash Rao was also well known for his contributions to healthcare. He donated blood more than 214 times during his lifetime. Rao received the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours, in 2014. From being an ordinary tea seller to bringing about change in society through the income he earned from selling tea, Prakash Rao's dedication and compassion helped shape a better future for the children from the slums of Cuttack, Odisha.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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