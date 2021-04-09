Friday, April 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment One-Third Of The Antarctic Ice Shelf At Risk Of Collapsing
EnvironmentLead Story

One-Third Of The Antarctic Ice Shelf At Risk Of Collapsing

Ice shelves are important buffers preventing glaciers on land from flowing freely into the ocean and contributing to sea-level rise

0
Antarctic
Antarctic's ice shelf could be at risk of collapsing into the sea. Pixabay

As climate change is making temperatures soar, more than a third of the Antarctic’s ice shelf could be at risk of collapsing into the sea and causing global sea levels to rise, new research has shown. The study, led by a researcher at the University of Reading in England, found that if global temperatures reach 4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, 34 percent of the area of all Antarctic ice shelves — around half a million square kilometers — including 67 percent of ice shelf area on the Antarctic Peninsula, would be at risk of destabilization.

Ice shelves — Larsen C, Shackleton, Pine Island, and Wilkins — were identified as most at-risk under 4 degrees Celsius of warming, due to their geography and the significant runoff predicted in those areas. Limiting temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius, as mandated by the United Nations under the Paris Climate agreement, would halve the risk and potentially avoid significant sea-level rise, said the study, published in the Geophysical Research Letters journal.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“If temperatures continue to rise at current rates, we may lose more Antarctic ice shelves in the coming decades,” said Ella Gilbert, a research scientist at the varsity’s Department of Meteorology. “Limiting warming will not just be good for Antarctica — preserving ice shelves means less global sea-level rise, and that’s good for us all,” she added.

ALSO READ: Antarctica&#8217;s Ice Melt Is Not Linear And Consistent As Earlier

When melted ice accumulates on the surface of ice shelves, it can make them fracture and collapse spectacularly. Ice shelf vulnerability from this fracturing process was forecast under 1.5 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius, and 4 degrees Celsius global warming scenarios, which are all possible this century.

“Ice shelves are important buffers preventing glaciers on land from flowing freely into the ocean and contributing to sea-level rise. When they collapse, it’s like a giant cork being removed from a bottle, allowing unimaginable amounts of water from glaciers to pour into the sea,” Gilbert said. “We know that when melted ice accumulates on the surface of ice shelves, it can make them fracture and collapse spectacularly,” Gilbert said. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleThe Big IPL Funfair Begins
Next articleNew Varieties Of Wheat With Low Sugar Content And High Nutrition

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Discovery: A 3000 Year Old ‘Lost Gold City’ From Egypt

NewsGram Desk - 0
An Egypt archaeological mission announced the discovery of a 3000-year-old "Lost Gold City" (LGC) in the monument-rich city of Luxor. The mission, headed by...
Read more
India

New Varieties Of Wheat With Low Sugar Content And High Nutrition

NewsGram Desk - 0
A genetic scientist at the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology, and Science (SHUATS), in Prayagraj, has developed two new varieties of wheat that...
Read more
Lead Story

The Big IPL Funfair Begins

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Premier, Popular, Prestigious, Pulsating League (IPL) will once again capture the imagination of cricket lovers and fans amid the second galloping surge...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Discovery: A 3000 Year Old ‘Lost Gold City’ From Egypt

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An Egypt archaeological mission announced the discovery of a 3000-year-old "Lost Gold City" (LGC) in the monument-rich city of Luxor. The mission, headed by...
Read more

New Varieties Of Wheat With Low Sugar Content And High Nutrition

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A genetic scientist at the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology, and Science (SHUATS), in Prayagraj, has developed two new varieties of wheat that...
Read more

One-Third Of The Antarctic Ice Shelf At Risk Of Collapsing

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As climate change is making temperatures soar, more than a third of the Antarctic's ice shelf could be at risk of collapsing into the...
Read more

The Big IPL Funfair Begins

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Premier, Popular, Prestigious, Pulsating League (IPL) will once again capture the imagination of cricket lovers and fans amid the second galloping surge...
Read more

Jumping Genes Likely To Protect Against Certain Blood Cancers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US scientists have found that transposons, also known as jumping genes, can protect against certain blood cancers and help develop new therapeutic targets. Transposons...
Read more

Indians Spot 80% Surge In Usage Of Screen Time On Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid remote work and learning, as billions stay home during the pandemic, consumers are spending 4.2 hours a day on apps globally on average,...
Read more

Study: Modern Brains Developed More Rapidly Than Initially Assumed

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Modern brains are younger than originally thought, possibly developing as recently as 1.5 million years ago, according to a study published Thursday. By that...
Read more

Musk’s Neuralink Reveals How A Monkey Uses His Mind To Play Pong

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In what could help paralyzed people to use their minds to operate a smartphone in the near future, Elon Musk-run brain-machine interface company Neuralink...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
mgm 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
youtube ctr manipulation group on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Johnie Hook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
John Maclean on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
실시간 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada