Baloch genocide: How will it stop?

These tribes were pastoralist nomads who later settled in the south and eastern fringes of the Iranian plateau. Originally called the Balashchik they became Baloch. And the name of the region they finally settled in became known as Balochistan. Meaning the country of the Baloch.

Dashti's research, based on extensive inquiry in classic manuscripts and references, concludes that the Baloch "created a nation-state (Balochistan) that lasted for nearly 300 years as an independent state, (until it) vanished from the map of the world when it was occupied by Pakistan in 1948".

The Baloch have been fighting to rid themselves of foreign occupation from the time of the Persian empire to that of the British and more recently Pakistan. During the British Raj in 1839 the British occupied the territory of Kalat and Balochistan was divided into several administrative regions. Dashti claims that "in the context of the 'Great Game', the British, under various boundary commissions, granted western and northwestern regions of Balochistan to Persia and Afghanistan".

However, the Baloch people never accepted the division of their land and rose in revolt time and again. During the early decades of the twentieth century, the Baloch resistance was crushed jointly by the British, Afghans, and Persians.

Since the early twentieth century, the Balochs have formed several political organizations to fight against the illegal occupation of their homeland. From the formation of Anjuman-e-Itihad-Wa Balochistan in the early 1900s to the establishment of Kalat State National Party in 1937, to the growth of several armed struggles since 1948 such as the Baloch Liberation Army, Baloch Liberation Front, UnitedRepublican Guards to BRAS, a coalition the Baloch militant organization, they have continued with their tradition to fight for the freedom of the native soil from usurpers and colonialist.

The India Independence Act of 1947 granted freedom to all the 560 plus princely states which had agreements with the British Indian government and the Crown. Balochistan became a self-governing state once again. However, on March 28, 1948, Pakistan sent its troops and forcefully annexed Balochistan.

Ever since the Baloch have risen at least five times to fight the Pakistani occupying army but this time the fight is proving to be the most determined and with gruesome consequences.

Pakistan continues to conduct military operations in Balochistan under the pretext of chasing terrorists while in actuality Pakistan army is targeting those who are against the occupation and are joining the resistance.

Over 15,000 Baloch have so far been reported missing. The government of Pakistan claims that they have escaped to Iran and Afghanistan to seek asylum. But now we know where these innocent Baloch people are ending up.

The current oppression conducted by the Pakistan army and the nation-state is different from the previous ones. The state and army of Pakistan are conducting systematic genocide and the evidence that has surfaced on previous occasions regarding mass graves in TuTak, Panjgor, and other parts of occupied Balochistan as well as the recent 500 dead Baloch bodies recovered from Nishtar Hospital are testimony to the ongoing genocide.

The question is what has to happen to make it stop? Firstly, on a national level, the Supreme Court of Pakistan should take a Suo Moto notice, DNA tests of all the dead should be conducted before they are buried, the Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital should be arrested, an investigation into the role of the Multan Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz Sati should be investigated and the Chief Minister of Punjab (current and previous ones) should be made accountable.