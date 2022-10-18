CVoter Survey: PM Modi still untouched by 'Anti-incumbency'

It has become conventional wisdom that sitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets the most credit for the incredible rise in the electoral strength of the BJP since 2014. While the majority of the states find maximum anger against elected representatives or state governments, the PM's ratings remain on the higher side, as per the latest IANS-CVoter Anti-Incumbency Tracker.

The teflon coating is normal in the Hindi heartland but even the states where the anger levels against the PM are very low throw up some surprises; at least on the surface.

The three states where voters are least angry with the PM are Chhattisgarh (6.7 percent), Delhi (8.6 percent), and West Bengal (9.8 percent). The first two are on predictable lines, but the numbers of West Bengal show the state might be witnessing another internal churn, practically because the ruling Trinamool Congress has a complete grip on all layers of power in the state, from panchayats to municipalities and also with a historically high number of MLAs in the assembly, causing the anti-incumbency sentiment to get concentrated at local governance more than the national governance.