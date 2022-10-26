Why we should never skip breakfast

By: Amarnath Halember

What is the first thing that concerns most people immediately after waking up in the morning? Usually, it's what to have for breakfast. And believe me when I say that this is one of the best decisions you can make for the entire day. Because after fasting for an average of 6-8 hours while you sleep, breaking the fast is imperative to have the energy to begin the day right.

A healthy and fulfilling breakfast is the fuel that replenishes your body's energy with nutrients and minerals offering you the necessary boost to get back to work. Here's a closer look at why you should make it a point to make the first meal of the day a priority, without exception.

If you are keen on losing excess weight, it's a cardinal dietary sin to skip breakfast regularly. The habit of consuming power-packed, wholesome breakfasts shortly after waking up helps to curb your hunger pangs throughout the day. This further leads to fewer chances of overeating and helps you consciously make nutritious choices when it comes to your other meals. So, if you are keeping tabs on your weight, a nutritious breakfast is not an option, it IS the only option to keep obesity at bay.

A healthy breakfast not only kickstarts your day and keeps your health in check but also decreases the risk of contracting heart disease in the long run. Studies have linked breakfast skippers to increased chances of clogged arteries. That also opens the door to other lifestyle diseases such as high cholesterol, hypertension, obesity, and many more, which leads to a higher risk of strokes and heart attacks.

Studies have also proven that having breakfast reduces the chances of getting Diabetes since it minimizes the insulin spikes in your blood and keeps insulin resistance at bay. On the other hand, missing breakfast habitually can be correlated to developing Type 2 Diabetes caused by persistent insulin resistance. By skipping breakfast, you allow your body's insulin levels to drop and spike again sharply post lunch - the most foolproof way to getting Type 2 Diabetes.