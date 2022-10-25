Russia-Ukraine War: UN nuclear watchdog to investigate Ukrainian sites

A team of inspectors from the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit two sites in Ukraine at the request of the government in Kyiv, the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement.

In the statement issued on Monday, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the agency is aware of statements made by Russia on Sunday about alleged activities at the two nuclear sites.

Grossi confirmed that both locations are under IAEA safeguards and have been visited regularly by the agency inspectors.

He added that the IAEA received a written request from Ukraine on Monday to send teams of inspectors to carry out verification activities at the two locations.