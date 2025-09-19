Safeguarding the World’s Largest Democracy: The Case for India’s Voter List Reform

The Long Battle for Clean Voter Lists

Critics of SIR argue that minority and women voters are disproportionately affected by deletions. But evidence suggests many changes stem from real factors, such as migration after marriage, which remains the single largest driver of voter roll revisions in India. Another overlooked issue is cross-border migration: in several states bordering Bangladesh, authorities have uncovered large numbers of fraudulent documents, from birth certificates to ration cards, that allow non-citizens to enter voter rolls. Far from being biased, SIR aims to prevent precisely such distortions. Yet some domestic and international outlets frame it as discrimination, reflecting how electoral reforms everywhere often become entangled in identity politics.

Some media outlets use selective statistics to discredit this electoral reform. They highlight those names of Muslim voters appear frequently in deletions, overlooking that undocumented migrants from Bangladesh constitute a significant portion of illegal immigrants, particularly in areas like Bihar's Seemanchal and West Bengal's border districts.

Recent evidence validates this fact. In July 2025, authorities discovered over 42,000 fake birth certificates issued to Bangladeshi nationals in Maharashtra alone. Multiple cases across the country show illegal immigrants from Bangladesh obtaining Indian documents such as Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and crucially, voter IDs, using fraudulent papers before being detained and deported. This systematic documentation fraud directly infiltrates electoral rolls, making SIR's verification process essential.

Media houses like The Hindu, The Wire and Newslaunday also alleged gender bias in deletions, ignoring marriage-driven migration - the single largest cause of legitimate voter list changes in India. This religious and gender bias narrative extends to foreign outlets like Al Jazeera, which falsely claims the "entire Muslim population" is being disenfranchised. Similarly, one noted psephologist was caught spreading lies on X.com about voter’s deletion. He had to delete his post and apologized for the same but by the time news portals like the Print, the Quint had already published articles against SIR using that X post of Mr psephologist.

Notably, despite dramatic allegations, Rahul Gandhi's August 8, 2025 press conference failed to present a single documented case of a genuine Indian Muslim citizen being wrongfully deleted from voter rolls. But ECI findings proved the allegation were not correct. The duplicate names and deceased people’s name were deleted. Without SIR, these phantom votes could have been cast fraudulently, potentially aided by AI-generated identification documents, benefiting any unscrupulous politician. The Election Commission's findings vindicate SIR's necessity. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, all District Magistrates of respected districts found all allegations by Akhilesh Yadav was baseless. Ironically, those people are questioning SIR who were notorious for looting and capturing polling booths. All widespread violence on polling day was because of booth capturing and bogus voting only.