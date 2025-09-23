How to Fix a Society When Morality and Humanity Are Lost

A shocking incident in Shillong, (India), where a four-year-old girl was found brutally murdered has once again forced society to ask a slew of uncomfortable questions. What sort of world have we built where the first instinct of many is not to grieve but to sensationalize such tragedies recklessly. Instead of offering prayers and expressing compassion, many netizens rushed to put up the victim’s photograph on social media even though she was already deceased. How easily they turn a blind eye to unbearable trauma this inflicts on the grieving family, especially while the police investigation is still underway to uncover the truth behind her death. This is a deeply misplaced instinct. It’s like those people who rush to take pictures with their phones when they see someone being swept away by floodwaters, instead of trying to save the person.

Given the rapid rise of horrifying incidents like brutal sexual attacks, kidnapping, drugging, and murder, I totally agree with social activist Jeniffer Dkhar from Shillong that the world has become so cruel that even clear-headed people find it hard to think straight. Faith, trust, empathy, and compassion are now just empty words with little meaning in today's world.

Well, we speak of progress, yet our moral compass has gone off track. Let me cite a couple of instances involving tender children who were murdered. These are cases that send shivers down the spine!

This July in Kheda, Gujarat, a seven-year-old girl, who should have been cradled in the loving arms of her parents, was thrown into the Narmada canal by her father. Why? Because he longed for a son. Just imagine the mindset of such a man. Another shocker: just a few days ago in Karnataka, a mother, who was in an illicit relationship with another man, inhumanly tortured her five-year-old daughter for two days. That woman and the man tied the girl’s hands, kept pouring boiling water over her, and then threw her alive into a river. What could drive a mother to take such a monstrous step unless her mind had been poisoned by immoral influences? Of course, when the heart is ruled by craving, cruelty becomes casual.



