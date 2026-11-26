The lessons of 26/11 must remain firmly in our minds. Strong intelligence systems, effective security arrangements, responsible administration and public cooperation are essential to protect the nation. We must remain united and alert against terrorism while strengthening our democratic traditions. A strong India is built not only by its armed forces but also by the combined efforts of farmers, teachers, scientists, doctors, workers, entrepreneurs, public servants and ordinary citizens. Every individual has a role in the development of the country. When we perform our duties sincerely, respect one another and place the welfare of the nation above selfish interests, we contribute to building a stronger India. National unity, social harmony and responsible citizenship must always guide our actions.

On November 26, let us remember every innocent person who lost their life in the Mumbai attacks and pay our heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers, police officers and security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice. Let us express our gratitude to every member of the Indian Armed Forces who continues to protect our borders and serve the nation in difficult circumstances. Let us also remember their families, whose patience, courage and sacrifices deserve our appreciation. Our respect for soldiers should not be limited to one particular day. It should be reflected in our thoughts, words and actions throughout the year. We must never forget that the freedom, peace and security we enjoy today are precious gifts that demand our respect and responsibility.

India is more than a geographical boundary. It is our motherland, our shared heritage, our Constitution, our culture and the home of millions of people with different dreams and aspirations. We are proud of our great democratic traditions, our rich cultural diversity and the courage of those who protect our nation. The sacrifices of our heroes remind us that the country's future depends on unity, dedication and the active participation of every citizen. Let us build an India where love for the nation is reflected in every action, where respect for one another strengthens our unity and where the dreams of future generations are fulfilled through peace, education and progress. May the courage of our soldiers continue to inspire us, and may our love for India remain strong in every heart.

Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!

The author is a Higher Secondary School Teacher, Writer.

(Views are personal)

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