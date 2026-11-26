NOVEMBER 26 is a day of great significance in the history of India. It reminds us of two important events: the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949 and the tragic terrorist attacks that began in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. For every Indian, this day is an occasion to remember the innocent people who lost their lives, salute the brave security personnel who defended our country and renew our commitment to our motherland. The memories of 26/11 should remain alive in our hearts, inspiring us to protect India's unity, dignity, freedom and security. It is also a day to reflect on the responsibilities we share as citizens of this great nation.
The Mumbai terrorist attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in independent India's history. From November 26 to November 29, 2008, terrorists targeted several important locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi-Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Nariman House. According to the Supreme Court judgment in the case, 166 people lost their lives and 238 were injured. The attacks brought immense sorrow to countless families and shocked the entire nation. Investigations established the involvement of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. Ten terrorists entered Mumbai by sea and carried out coordinated attacks. This tragic incident reminds us of the importance of national security, constant vigilance and the collective responsibility to protect our country from terrorism.
In the midst of this terrible tragedy, the extraordinary courage of our security personnel gave the nation strength and hope. Mumbai Police, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, the National Security Guard (NSG), the Indian Army and other security agencies worked under extremely difficult circumstances to rescue innocent people and confront the terrorists. They entered dangerous buildings, faced gunfire and explosions and continued their operations with remarkable determination. Their commitment to duty demonstrated the true meaning of courage and service. They did not hesitate to risk their own lives to protect others. The bravery displayed by these personnel deserves the highest respect and gratitude of every Indian. Their service reminds us that the safety of our nation depends on the dedication of those who stand ready to defend it.
We can never forget the brave heroes who made the supreme sacrifice during the attacks. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Havildar Gajendra Singh Bisht of the National Security Guard displayed extraordinary courage. Mumbai Police officers Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar also lost their lives while confronting the terrorists. Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble showed exceptional bravery in capturing terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive, despite sustaining fatal injuries. These heroes will always occupy a special place in the history of our nation. Their sacrifice was an extraordinary expression of love for the country and commitment to duty. We must remember their names with pride and gratitude and teach future generations about their courage. Their families, who continue to bear the pain of their loss, deserve our deepest respect.
Our soldiers are among the greatest strengths of India. They guard our borders in freezing temperatures, scorching heat, mountains, deserts and difficult terrain. While we sleep peacefully in our homes, they remain alert to protect our nation. While we celebrate festivals and special occasions with our families, many soldiers spend those days far away from their loved ones, performing their duties in challenging conditions. Their families also make sacrifices, waiting patiently and supporting them through long periods of separation. The peace and security we enjoy are closely connected with the dedication of these brave men and women. Their service is not merely a profession; it is a commitment to the safety, sovereignty and dignity of our motherland. We must respect our armed forces every day and ensure that they and their families receive the care, facilities and recognition they deserve.
As a teacher, I strongly believe that patriotism must become an important part of the lives of our younger generation. Children should learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers, the dedication of our police personnel and the contributions of everyone who works for the welfare of the country. Patriotism is not limited to raising slogans, celebrating national festivals or displaying the national flag. It is reflected in our honesty, discipline, hard work, respect for others and responsibility towards society. A student who studies sincerely, a teacher who educates with dedication, a farmer who produces food, a worker who contributes through honest labour and a soldier who protects our borders all play important roles in nation-building. Every profession has dignity, and every responsible citizen has a duty towards India. We should encourage our children to grow up with love for the country, respect for its people and confidence in its future.
November 26 also reminds us of the importance of the Indian Constitution, which was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into force on January 26, 1950. It provides the foundation of our democratic republic and upholds the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. India is a country of many languages, religions, traditions and cultures. People belonging to different communities live together and contribute to the progress of our nation. Our unity in diversity is one of our greatest strengths. We should respect every language, religion and culture and preserve the spirit of brotherhood that connects us. Loving our country also means respecting its Constitution, protecting the dignity of every citizen and working together for the common good. Our national strength lies not in our differences, but in our ability to stand together as Indians.
The lessons of 26/11 must remain firmly in our minds. Strong intelligence systems, effective security arrangements, responsible administration and public cooperation are essential to protect the nation. We must remain united and alert against terrorism while strengthening our democratic traditions. A strong India is built not only by its armed forces but also by the combined efforts of farmers, teachers, scientists, doctors, workers, entrepreneurs, public servants and ordinary citizens. Every individual has a role in the development of the country. When we perform our duties sincerely, respect one another and place the welfare of the nation above selfish interests, we contribute to building a stronger India. National unity, social harmony and responsible citizenship must always guide our actions.
On November 26, let us remember every innocent person who lost their life in the Mumbai attacks and pay our heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers, police officers and security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice. Let us express our gratitude to every member of the Indian Armed Forces who continues to protect our borders and serve the nation in difficult circumstances. Let us also remember their families, whose patience, courage and sacrifices deserve our appreciation. Our respect for soldiers should not be limited to one particular day. It should be reflected in our thoughts, words and actions throughout the year. We must never forget that the freedom, peace and security we enjoy today are precious gifts that demand our respect and responsibility.
India is more than a geographical boundary. It is our motherland, our shared heritage, our Constitution, our culture and the home of millions of people with different dreams and aspirations. We are proud of our great democratic traditions, our rich cultural diversity and the courage of those who protect our nation. The sacrifices of our heroes remind us that the country's future depends on unity, dedication and the active participation of every citizen. Let us build an India where love for the nation is reflected in every action, where respect for one another strengthens our unity and where the dreams of future generations are fulfilled through peace, education and progress. May the courage of our soldiers continue to inspire us, and may our love for India remain strong in every heart.
Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!
The author is a Higher Secondary School Teacher, Writer.
(Views are personal)
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