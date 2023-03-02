Pakistan cowers down to another IMF demand amidst a faltering economy

Desperate to revive the loan program to stabilize the falling economy, Pakistan gave in to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) demand of imposing a power surcharge on the consumers in the next fiscal year.

The Pakistani officials are baffled by IMF's "shifting goalposts" as the country makes hectic efforts to woo the lender which has set new conditions to unlock the $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) signed in 2019, Geo News reported.

The cash-strapped country is undertaking key measures to secure a $1 billion tranche from the IMF under the ninth review of the EFF.

Measures include raising taxes, and removing blanket subsidies and artificial curbs on the exchange rate, Geo News reported.