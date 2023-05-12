Pakistan Ex-PM Khan Arrives in Court After Unlawful Arrest

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan appeared at court for a bail hearing on Friday, after the Supreme Court ruled unlawful his arrest this week that triggered deadly clashes across the country.

"Your arrest was invalid, so the whole process needs to be backtracked," Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Khan at a hearing in the capital Islamabad on Thursday.

Khan was ordered to remain in the bench's custody under police protection for his own safety until Friday's court appearance.

The government has vowed to re-arrest Khan should he be denied bail, setting the stage for more unrest.

He arrived in a high-security convoy at Islamabad High Court before walking into the building flanked by dozens of police and paramilitary troops.

PTI lawyers gathered in front of the court shouted "Khan your devotees are countless" and "the lawyers are alive", to which the ousted leader raised a single fist above his head.

The area surrounding the court is on lockdown, with hundreds of security forces deployed.

Since being ousted from office last April, Khan has waged a tempestuous campaign for snap elections and fired unprecedented criticism at Pakistan's government and powerful military, whom he blames for pulling him from power.