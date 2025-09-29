Transports, markets in PoK shut as people observe shutter-down strike

Islamabad, Sep 29 (IANS) People in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) observed a shutter down and wheel jam strike on Monday following the call given by Public Action Committee which has raised a 38-point charter of demands, the local media reported.

Markets and transport were shut while communication services remained disrupted amid rising frustration among residents over unmet demands. Commercial centres, markets and lorry depots in Muzaffarabad remained shut while there was no traffic on the road, Pakistan's leading channel Samaa TV reported.

Hotels and shops also remained shut in PoJK while classrooms in schools remained empty as majority of students did not come for studying due to strike.

Internet and mobile phone services remained suspended in PoJK for the second consecutive day. In addition, telephone services also remained disrupted, further isolating people from the outside world.

Public Action Committee has raised a 38-point charter of demands, including an end to the 12 reserved seats for refugees and the rollback of privileges enjoyed by the elite. Public Action Committee has said that they will hold a rally later in the day.

People in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continue to suffer massive human, economic, and psychological damage as the region remains one of the most severely impacted areas by terrorism in the entire South Asia.

The plight of such communities was recently highlighted at the 60th Meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, when one of the speakers spoke on how the people of PoK suffer due to the terror agenda of the Pakistan state, a report recently revealed.