West coast Sindhis genetically distinct from Pakistani Sindhis: Study

Hyderabad, Oct 4: The Sindhi population on the west coast of India has a unique genetic makeup, which is different from Pakistani Sindhis, according to a study conducted by scientists at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad.

According to Dr. Kumarasamy Thangaraj, CSIR Bhatnagar Fellow at the CSIR-CCMB, who conducted the study along with his colleague, Dr. Lomous Kumar, Sindhis on the west coast of India show genetic affinities toward the Burusho or Hazara-like group from Pakistan, as well as recent genetic assimilation with local populations such as the Konkani.

Dr. Kumarasamy added that the existence of a unique East Asian genetic component in Sindhis of the west coast of India, compared to Pakistani Sindhis, can be attributed to minor admixtures occurring either directly through Mongolian migrations or with contacts through Burusho and Hazara-like groups in present-day Pakistan, alternatively.

Burusho and Hazara are population groups with Mongoloid features found in present-day Pakistan.

“Our genetic study also found that the Indian Sindhi group has a small, unique genetic component from East Asia that might have incorporated much earlier in the history, likely reflecting imprints of Iron Age or later migrations, possibly Mongols, in their genomes,” said Dr. Lomous Kumar, one of the authors of the study and a postdoctoral researcher at DST-Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow.