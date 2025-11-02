Pakistan Says Peace Talks With Afghan Taliban Fail To Find 'Workable Solution'

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

Negotiations for a lasting truce between Afghanistan and Pakistan have broken down, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on October 29 after four days of negotiations brokered by Qatar and Turkey.

“The Afghan side kept deviating from the core issue, evading the key point upon which the dialogue process was initiated,” Tarar said on X. “Instead of accepting any responsibility, the Afghan Taliban resorted to blame game, deflection and ruses. The dialogue thus failed to bring about any workable solution.”

Pakistan and Afghanistan have been holding talks in Istanbul aimed at securing peace after more than 70 people were killed earlier this month in border clashes. The recent violence, which also wounded hundreds of people, has been the worst since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

The violence erupted following explosions in Kabul on October 9 that the Taliban authorities blamed on Pakistan.

