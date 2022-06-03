Pakistan Polio Outbreak Sets Back Global Eradication Goal

Pakistan has reported its seventh case of wild polio virus this year after the country had gone 15 months without a single child being crippled by the highly contagious disease.

The national eradication program said Thursday that “a 7-month-old girl was confirmed paralyzed” by the virus in North Waziristan, a turbulent Pakistani district bordering Afghanistan.

“All children confirmed with wild polio this year belong to North Waziristan, where more cases are expected due to high refusal rates and instances of finger-marking without vaccination during campaigns,” the program noted.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries where polio continues to paralyze children, although case numbers in recent years have significantly dropped on both sides of the border.

The last time a child was paralyzed in Pakistan was in January 2021. One wild polio virus infection was reported in Afghanistan this year and four in 2021.

“We are administering the polio vaccine to children up to the age of 10 at all entry and exit points … to stop the spread of the virus (to the rest of Pakistan),” said Shahzad Baig, the national emergency operations coordinator.