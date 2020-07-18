Saturday, July 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Phygital : The New Fashion Trend
Lead StoryLife Style

Phygital : The New Fashion Trend

The pandemic sped up the process of disruption, and even as we come out of home-sheltering, there will be a new normal in how we shop for fashion

0
Phygital
According to a report by India's RedSeer Consulting in 2019, the fashion market was growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 percent, with online fashion growing at a CAGR of 32 percent. IANS

There is a new buzzword in fashion retail and it is going to change the way we shop. Although the word ‘phygital’ has been around for a few seasons, it captures the zeitgeist of the pandemic more aptly now than ever before.

Phygital is all about marrying the convenience and distancing of digital platforms with the tactile environment of physical spaces.

The start of any union requires some adjustments, experimentation, and a little friction before it becomes a solid alliance where both parties know how to balance their roles. As fashion brands play around with new concepts to understand how to make the marriage a success, it’s the consumer who can be left feeling confused.

Follow us on Instagram to stay updated on the latest trends!! 

According to a report by India’s RedSeer Consulting in 2019, the fashion market was growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 percent, with online fashion growing at a CAGR of 32 percent. But phygital is not simply about brick and mortar based brands going the e-commerce route, it’s about something far more immersive.

Digital and physical can no longer be two separate verticals-they need to work in tandem. Good Earth opened its first space in Mumbai’s upmarket and mostly residential Kemps Cornerback in the mid-1990s. It was the perfect example of a lifestyle retail space where the buyer wanted to linger- so much so that many industry-related soirees were held here at the store.

Let's Get Phygital?
Phygital is all about marrying the convenience and distancing of digital platforms with the tactile environment of physical spaces. Pixabay

During the lockdown, they have taken this experience-driven philosophy by hosting phygital events on their digital platforms, most recently a dance performance by Shivani Varma. In the premium space, Good Earth, was also one of the first to go digital, launching its web boutique in 2013 and currently working on upgrading its digital e-tail services.

On the other end of the market, Myntra, India’s largest fashion e-commerce retailer, a spokesperson says, “At Myntra, Phygital is a key pillar of how the world of online and offline fashion merges into a seamless concept. We are looking at delivering a seamless experience that allows customers to browse and shop online, and have it delivered quickly from the nearest store through omnichannel integration.”

So what does this mean for the consumer? Well, it certainly does not mean the end of physical stores-brands may have fewer stores, but those that do have them will be focusing on the experience-which should make shopping more pleasurable, and one can expect technology to play a bigger role in the physical store spaces.

As Good Earth’s founder Anita Lal believes, “I don’t think brick and mortar will ever phase-out in the future since I feel providing a personalized experience will be even more valued by customers now.”

Phygital
At this moment phygital actually makes shopping in a store a safer and more contactless experience. Pixabay

Also Read: Whole Concept of Veganism Stems from ‘Live and Let Live’: Richa Chadha

Raw Mango’s Sanjay Garg agrees the textile-based label known for wearing its love of homegrown crafts on its sleeve is also admired for its beautiful and spacious retail spaces which could be described as design galleries. Raw Mango launched its online studio just this week and Garg states, “Physical retail remains important to us, our stores have always included a larger mandate, not solely focused on retail. At Raw Mango, we have used our digital platforms to employ new methods of visual storytelling to share a broader perspective.”

At this moment phygital actually makes shopping in a store a safer and more contactless experience. There is even talk of AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality) powered trial rooms. This pause in many ways has given fashion a chance to press the reset button; with the lockdown, fashion had no choice but to go digital.

The pandemic sped up the process of disruption, and even as we come out of home-sheltering, there will be a new normal in how we shop for fashion. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s What Not to do to a Person With Mental Health Issues
Next articleGovernment Agency Warns of Credit Card Skimming Through E-Commerce Platforms

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

PTSD can be Seen Through Your Eyes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the patient's eyes can reveal if they suffered a traumatic experience in the past. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can occur when...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Sweeten Your Food With Low Calorie Sweeteners

NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic might be overstaying its welcome, but the past few months have taught us to prioritise our health and well-being to ensure fitness...
Read more
Lead Story

Bullstop: AI-based App to Provide Protection from Online Bullying, Trolling

NewsGram Desk - 0
Computer scientists have launched an app, 'Bullstop' that uses novel artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to combat trolling and bullying online. The downloadable app is the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,787FollowersFollow

Most Popular

PTSD can be Seen Through Your Eyes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the patient's eyes can reveal if they suffered a traumatic experience in the past. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can occur when...
Read more

Sweeten Your Food With Low Calorie Sweeteners

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic might be overstaying its welcome, but the past few months have taught us to prioritise our health and well-being to ensure fitness...
Read more

Bullstop: AI-based App to Provide Protection from Online Bullying, Trolling

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Computer scientists have launched an app, 'Bullstop' that uses novel artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to combat trolling and bullying online. The downloadable app is the...
Read more

Government Agency Warns of Credit Card Skimming Through E-Commerce Platforms

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The government's cybersecurity agency has warned people of credit card skimming spreading across the world through e-commerce platforms. Attackers are typically targeting e-commerce sites because...
Read more

Phygital : The New Fashion Trend

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a new buzzword in fashion retail and it is going to change the way we shop. Although the word 'phygital' has been...
Read more

Here’s What Not to do to a Person With Mental Health Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us function because we have a mind of our own. The way we think, the way we feel and the way we...
Read more

New Solar Tender to Give VGF Support to Cut Chinese Imports

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In an attempt to reduce dependence on the Chinese imports, the Central government plans to come out with a fresh solar tender that will...
Read more

Blood Tests can Detect Positive Covid-19 Results in 20 Minutes: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian researchers have been able to detect positive Covid-19 cases using blood samples in about 20 minutes and identify whether someone has contracted the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,787FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada