Documentary ‘Transparency: Pardarshita’ To Release Music Video Song ‘Vaishnav Jan To’

The song was written in the 15th century by poet Narsinh Mehta and is sung by Sawani Mudgal a classical singer. Mudgal received her training in Hindustani classical music from her father, Pt. Madhup Mudgal, at the renowned Gandharva Mahavidyalaya in Delhi. She is also a gold medalist in M.A. Music from Khairagarh University.

The song is portrayed in Episode 6 'Swaraj- The Tapu' of the documentary series. In the beginning, defining the footage of 3 villages and their transformation. The three villages which are linked in the episode are Hiware Bazar (Maharashtra), Ralegan Sidhi– Village of Anna Hazare in Maharasthra, and Kuthambakkam (Tamil Nadu).