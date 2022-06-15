Indira Gandhi listed under investigation, being shareholder of Associated Journals

Nehru family names including Indira Nehru Gandhi, Feroz Gandhi, and Vijaylakshmi Pandit are listed as shareholders of Associated Journals which is under the scrutiny of investigating agencies.

Among the other shareholders listed are Congress stalwarts Rafi Ahmed Kidwai, Purushottam Das Tandon, Rajni Patel, Jitendra Prasad, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Pawan Kumar Bansal. Others include Prakash Narain Sapru, S. Venkitaramanan, Kesoram Cotton Mills, and Abid Hussain.

When contacted, Congress General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal said, "There is no violation of laws and everything done is permissible in law." Venugopal alluded to political vendetta and said Young India is a non-profit company and there is no money laundering. "We will fight it out", he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "Young India is a non-profit entity. Sonia Ji is a director. No profit can be taken nor has she taken in this case. If there is any profit it is invested in the company".

Jyotsna Suri and the late Lalit Suri hold 50,000 shares each of Associated Journals which brings out the National Herald of the Congress party.

The Young Indian is the largest shareholder of Associated Journals. Harbans Lal Malhotra and Sons hold 16,000 shares while Rameshwar Thakur is shown to hold 26,510 shares.

Scindia Investment, Mohan Meakin holds 5000 shares each. Others include a mix of Congress leaders past and present or those who have been close to the Gandhi family.

Some of the shareholders include Dr. K.N. Katju, Vijay Darda, Sushmita Dev, Manickam Tagore, Syed Sibtay Razi, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Oscar Fernandes, Motilal Vora, J.B. Dadachandji, H. Y. Sharada Prasad, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sucheta Kripalani, Sheila Dikshit among others.

Pawan Kumar Bansal is Chairman and Managing Director of Associated Journals.

The Enforcement Directorate has been questioning Rahul Gandhi at its office in the national capital.