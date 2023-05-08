Umesh Pal's remark against Shaista enraged Atiq, led to his murder

It was an unsavoury remark that Umesh Pal allegedly passed in reference to Shaista Parveen which enraged mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad to such an extent that he ensured the murder of Pal.

Atiq’s lawyer, Khan Saulat Haneef, has reportedly told the police that Atiq had entered into an argument with lawyer Umesh Pal over the phone and their altercation led to Umesh’s killing on February 24.

It was Umesh’s intrusion in Atiq’s illegal real estate business that had infuriated Atiq. Police questioned Khan Saulat on May 3 during the 12-hour custody remand sanctioned by the court. The lawyer reportedly revealed that Atiq had sent his aide, Guddu Muslim, to meet Umesh Pal. During this meeting Guddu called Atiq in Sabarmati Jail and then handed over the phone to Umesh and in this conversation, Atiq asked Umesh to stay away from his illegal property business. He also asked Umesh to withdraw his case against him. Umesh was an eye witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

Police claimed that Atiq issued threats to Umesh, but things turned ugly when Umesh reportedly gave a stern reply to Atiq which resulted in a heated exchange of words between them.

Police claimed that Atiq’s wife Shaista also tried to pacify Umesh, but he insulted her too. Police officials said that Atiq felt insulted after an argument with Umesh and ordered Ashraf to eliminate Umesh Pal. On Atiq’s initiative, his son Asad met Ashraf at Bareilly jail with Guddu Muslim, Ghulam, Vijay Chaudhary, Arman and others on February 11. It was here that Umesh’s murder was planned, police claimed. After returning to Prayagraj, on February 21, the assailants reportedly had assembled near Umesh Pal’s house, but failed to target him due to the arrival of a police jeep. However, on February 24 the plan to eliminate him was executed.

Police have found a record of transactions worth several crores while scanning chat history of the iPhone recovered following questioning of Atiq's lawyer Khan Saulat.

On his confession, police have recovered three phones, a 9 mm pistol and three cartridges from his home. Saulat claimed that Asad gave him the pistol for his safety on the instructions of Atiq Ahmad. Saulat said that the iPhone was used for communicating with Atiq, Ashraf and Asad through FaceTime app.

Police found FaceTime ID of the trio in the iPhone along with chat history of transactions worth several crores made by different persons. Saulat also told the police that one Vijay Mishra called the assailants to give Umesh’s location when he left the district court. Officials said that Khan Saulat may again be taken into remand. [IANS/JS]